It’s a good day to be an Azenta Inc. (AZTA) shareholder

In the latest session, Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) closed at $58.22 down -0.53% from its previous closing price of $58.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 474239 shares were traded. AZTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Azenta Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McManus Matthew bought 8,625 shares for $58.15 per share. The transaction valued at 501,544 led to the insider holds 29,467 shares of the business.

Robertson Lindon G bought 4,350 shares of AZTA for $250,647 on Aug 19. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,571 shares after completing the transaction at $57.62 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Crowley Kimberly, who serves as the SVP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 132 shares for $78.02 each. As a result, the insider received 10,299 and left with 5,133 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZTA has reached a high of $104.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AZTA has traded an average of 883.41K shares per day and 701.81k over the past ten days. A total of 74.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.05M. Shares short for AZTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 7.88M, compared to 3.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AZTA is 0.40, from 0.40 in the trailing year. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $133.72M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $139M to a low estimate of $131M. As of the current estimate, Azenta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $342M, an estimated decrease of -60.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $557M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $548.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $551.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -53.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $682.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $688M and the low estimate is $670M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.