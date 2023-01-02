It’s a good day to be an P10 Inc. (PX) shareholder

In the latest session, P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX) closed at $10.67 up 3.29% from its previous closing price of $10.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723065 shares were traded. PX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of P10 Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 62.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 31, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 16, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $17.

On November 15, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.UBS initiated its Buy rating on November 15, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, P10’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PX has reached a high of $14.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PX has traded an average of 187.46K shares per day and 400.01k over the past ten days. A total of 117.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.60M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 755.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 714.57k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $47.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $48.71M to a low estimate of $46.9M. As of the current estimate, P10 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.15M, an estimated increase of 24.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.09M, an increase of 12.00% less than the figure of $24.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $199.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $186.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $190.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $150.53M, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $233.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $257.57M and the low estimate is $212.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.