It’s a good day to be an United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) shareholder

As of close of business last night, United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock clocked out at $278.09, up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $275.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 275700 shares were traded. UTHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $278.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $273.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UTHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $320.

On December 05, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $230.

On October 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $288.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on October 11, 2022, with a $288 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when ROTHBLATT MARTINE A sold 8,000 shares for $273.71 per share. The transaction valued at 2,189,646 led to the insider holds 130 shares of the business.

ROTHBLATT MARTINE A sold 8,000 shares of UTHR for $2,194,694 on Dec 27. The CHAIRPERSON & CEO now owns 130 shares after completing the transaction at $274.34 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, ROTHBLATT MARTINE A, who serves as the CHAIRPERSON & CEO of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $277.61 each. As a result, the insider received 2,220,842 and left with 130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTHR has reached a high of $283.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $158.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 262.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 223.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UTHR traded 365.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 361.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.76M. Shares short for UTHR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 1.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.86 and a low estimate of $2.9, while EPS last year was $3.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.68, with high estimates of $4.73 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.16 and $12.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.36. EPS for the following year is $16.9, with 12 analysts recommending between $21.8 and $11.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $493.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $509M to a low estimate of $468M. As of the current estimate, United Therapeutics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $444.7M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $501.62M, an increase of 20.80% over than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $572.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $467.24M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UTHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.