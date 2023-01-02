It’s an appealing income play to consider ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

After finishing at $551.47 in the prior trading day, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) closed at $546.40, down -0.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702763 shares were traded. ASML stock price reached its highest trading level at $546.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $536.77.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASML by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on November 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Positive and sets its target price to $850 from $510 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ASML’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASML has reached a high of $808.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $363.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 550.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 535.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 955.69k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 399.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 399.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ASML as of Oct 13, 2022 were 918.24k with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 643.28k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ASML’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.75, compared to 6.63 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.82. The current Payout Ratio is 47.00% for ASML, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 28, 2012 when the company split stock in a 77:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.11 and a low estimate of $4.39, while EPS last year was $5.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.2, with high estimates of $5.59 and low estimates of $4.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.79 and $13.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.21. EPS for the following year is $19.84, with 5 analysts recommending between $22.35 and $17.9.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $6.6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.95B to a low estimate of $6.24B. As of the current estimate, ASML Holding N.V.’s year-ago sales were $5.7B, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.03B, an increase of 77.40% over than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.4B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASML’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.31B and the low estimate is $25.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.