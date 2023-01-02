It’s an appealing income play to consider Cue Health Inc. (HLTH)

The price of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) closed at $2.07 in the last session, down -0.48% from day before closing price of $2.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 493078 shares were traded. HLTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HLTH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Sever Clint sold 29,269 shares for $3.02 per share. The transaction valued at 88,334 led to the insider holds 3,939,647 shares of the business.

Sever Clint sold 24,147 shares of HLTH for $71,958 on Dec 07. The Chief Product Officer now owns 3,939,647 shares after completing the transaction at $2.98 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Sever Clint, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 26,664 shares for $3.14 each. As a result, the insider received 83,725 and left with 3,939,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLTH has reached a high of $14.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0982, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2263.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HLTH traded on average about 367.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 602.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 148.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.63M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HLTH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 3.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is -$1.76, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.12 and -$2.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $58.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.16M to a low estimate of $56.5M. As of the current estimate, Cue Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $223.68M, an estimated decrease of -74.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.02M, a decrease of -64.10% over than the figure of -$74.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $475.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $374M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $414.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.11M, down -32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $367.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $401.91M and the low estimate is $305M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.