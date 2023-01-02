It’s an appealing income play to consider PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)

The price of PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) closed at $24.26 in the last session, down -0.12% from day before closing price of $24.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 271548 shares were traded. PRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on December 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $37.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Petersen Greg sold 6,000 shares for $25.76 per share. The transaction valued at 154,560 led to the insider holds 107,414 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS TIMOTHY V sold 2,194 shares of PRO for $54,653 on May 13. The Director now owns 115,986 shares after completing the transaction at $24.91 per share. On May 13, another insider, Petersen Greg, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,536 shares for $24.91 each. As a result, the insider received 38,262 and left with 113,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRO has reached a high of $36.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRO traded on average about 261.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 195.06k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.67M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 3.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.06% and a Short% of Float of 9.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $271M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $251.42M, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.06M and the low estimate is $296.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.