It’s an appealing income play to consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)

After finishing at $721.29 in the prior trading day, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) closed at $721.49, up 0.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 364143 shares were traded. REGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $722.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $710.24.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of REGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 17, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $760.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on September 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $625 to $851.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when COLES N ANTHONY sold 5,758 shares for $714.11 per share. The transaction valued at 4,111,822 led to the insider holds 1,093 shares of the business.

McCourt Marion sold 264 shares of REGN for $192,765 on Dec 12. The EVP Commercial now owns 19,106 shares after completing the transaction at $730.17 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Bassler Bonnie L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 218 shares for $779.00 each. As a result, the insider received 169,822 and left with 1,082 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regeneron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REGN has reached a high of $779.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $538.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 739.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 673.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 680.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 595.78k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.32M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for REGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 2.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.66 and a low estimate of $2.83, while EPS last year was $14.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.32, with high estimates of $12.07 and low estimates of $6.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $44.93 and $37.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $41.21. EPS for the following year is $43.44, with 24 analysts recommending between $51.06 and $37.15.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $2.88B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.15B to a low estimate of $1.97B. As of the current estimate, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.82B, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.15B, a decrease of -36.40% less than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.87B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.07B, down -25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.41B and the low estimate is $11.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.