It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With 89bio Inc. (ETNB) stock

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) closed the day trading at $12.73 up 1.84% from the previous closing price of $12.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723152 shares were traded. ETNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.95.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ETNB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $33 previously.

On December 20, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,172,741 shares for $7.65 per share. The transaction valued at 8,971,469 led to the insider holds 8,955,410 shares of the business.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares of ETNB for $9,999,995 on Jul 01. The Director now owns 7,782,669 shares after completing the transaction at $3.55 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Waisbourd Ram, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $5.70 each. As a result, the insider received 39,900 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $15.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ETNB traded about 932.97K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ETNB traded about 1.52M shares per day. A total of 47.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.17M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.77M, compared to 3.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.69% and a Short% of Float of 14.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$1.49, while EPS last year was -$1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$5.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.35. EPS for the following year is -$3.35, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$7.93.