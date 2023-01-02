It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) stock

The closing price of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) was $0.39 for the day, up 14.65% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0498 from its previous closing price. On the day, 275737 shares were traded. HILS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4120 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3298.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HILS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.10 and its Current Ratio is at 13.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when MILBY RANDY bought 500 shares for $0.78 per share. The transaction valued at 390 led to the insider holds 2,937,940 shares of the business.

MILBY RANDY bought 1,000 shares of HILS for $688 on Jun 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,938,540 shares after completing the transaction at $0.69 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, MILBY RANDY, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1 shares for $0.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 1 and bolstered with 2,937,540 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HILS has reached a high of $4.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4732, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9158.

Shares Statistics:

HILS traded an average of 277.56K shares per day over the past three months and 116.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.13M. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HILS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 27.71k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.