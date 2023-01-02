Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $16.61 in the prior trading day, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) closed at $16.70, up 0.54%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 267312 shares were traded. KRP stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KRP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 71.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.

On April 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on April 14, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Daugbjerg Erik B bought 6,207 shares for $16.11 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 74,185 shares of the business.

Rhynsburger Blayne sold 2,500 shares of KRP for $44,325 on Sep 15. The Controller now owns 46,616 shares after completing the transaction at $17.73 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Wynne Mitch S., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,599 shares for $17.01 each. As a result, the insider received 231,319 and left with 188,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kimbell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRP has reached a high of $20.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 426.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 363.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.13M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KRP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.01M, compared to 1.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KRP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.68, compared to 1.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.65.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 5 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $64.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $83M to a low estimate of $42.35M. As of the current estimate, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $31.79M, an estimated increase of 103.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.72M, an increase of 28.90% less than the figure of $103.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.37M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $315M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $170M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $245.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $178.41M, up 37.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $244.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $287M and the low estimate is $205M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.