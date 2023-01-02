L (Loews Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $58.67 in the prior trading day, Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) closed at $58.33, down -0.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 708175 shares were traded. L stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of L by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on November 02, 2016, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $43 from $42 previously.

On August 06, 2015, Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $48 to $44.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 24, 2014, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HARRIS WALTER L sold 698 shares for $58.07 per share. The transaction valued at 40,533 led to the insider holds 19,633 shares of the business.

LASKAWY PHILIP A sold 698 shares of L for $40,533 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 7,365 shares after completing the transaction at $58.07 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, BERMAN ANN E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 698 shares for $57.90 each. As a result, the insider received 40,414 and left with 1,725 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Loews’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, L has reached a high of $68.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 812.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 240.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.69M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for L as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 1.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, L’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.25, compared to 0.25 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.52. The current Payout Ratio is 6.30% for L, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.