LSAK (Lesaka Technologies Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Lesaka Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LSAK) closed at $4.55 in the last session, up 4.84% from day before closing price of $4.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 348629 shares were traded. LSAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LSAK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 223,594 shares for $4.25 per share. The transaction valued at 950,274 led to the insider holds 15,139,470 shares of the business.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 165,176 shares of LSAK for $650,793 on Dec 27. The Director now owns 14,915,876 shares after completing the transaction at $3.94 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $4.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 326,400 and bolstered with 14,750,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSAK has reached a high of $6.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9398, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6929.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LSAK traded on average about 104.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 165.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.38M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LSAK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 239.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 163.18k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $133.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.58M to a low estimate of $133.58M. As of the current estimate, Lesaka Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.5M, an estimated increase of 287.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.13M, an increase of 304.50% over than the figure of $287.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.13M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $578.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $578.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $578.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $222.61M, up 159.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $636.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $636.33M and the low estimate is $636.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.