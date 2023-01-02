Manchester United plc (MANU) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) closed the day trading at $23.33 up 1.04% from the previous closing price of $23.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728250 shares were traded. MANU stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MANU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MANU now has a Market Capitalization of 3.80B and an Enterprise Value of 4.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 133.45.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MANU is 0.69, which has changed by 58.92% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.95% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MANU has reached a high of $23.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MANU traded about 1.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MANU traded about 839.24k shares per day. A total of 163.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.36M. Insiders hold about 5.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MANU as of Dec 14, 2022 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.84M, compared to 1.78M on Nov 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 14.50%.

Dividends & Splits

MANU’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.18, up from 0.15 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.08.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $4.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $169.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $169.55M to a low estimate of $169.55M. As of the current estimate, Manchester United plc’s year-ago sales were $216.85M, an estimated decrease of -21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $176.21M, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $176.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $176.21M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $734.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $724.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $728.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $693.05M, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $823.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $855.61M and the low estimate is $797.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.