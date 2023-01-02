MCK (McKesson Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 499238 shares were traded. MCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $376.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $371.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MCK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $343 to $378.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Schechter Lori A. sold 2,500 shares for $379.79 per share. The transaction valued at 949,475 led to the insider holds 4,178 shares of the business.

Schechter Lori A. sold 2,500 shares of MCK for $977,550 on Nov 10. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC now owns 6,678 shares after completing the transaction at $391.02 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Faber Tracy, who serves as the EVP & Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 10,733 shares for $391.58 each. As a result, the insider received 4,202,844 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCK now has a Market Capitalization of 53.53B and an Enterprise Value of 57.82B. As of this moment, McKesson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.44.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MCK is 0.63, which has changed by 51.20% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.95% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MCK has reached a high of $401.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $237.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 378.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 344.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MCK traded 1.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.84M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MCK as of Dec 14, 2022 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 2.49M on Nov 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.95, MCK has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.94. The current Payout Ratio is 13.20% for MCK, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 04, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.51 and a low estimate of $6.24, while EPS last year was $6.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.54, with high estimates of $6.95 and low estimates of $6.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.1 and $24.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.79. EPS for the following year is $26.38, with 13 analysts recommending between $27.69 and $25.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $70.94B. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.07B to a low estimate of $70B. As of the current estimate, McKesson Corporation’s year-ago sales were $68.61B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.64B, an increase of 2.30% less than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.27B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $277.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $263.97B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $285.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $296.01B and the low estimate is $278B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.