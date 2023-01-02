National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697202 shares were traded. NNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NNN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on October 20, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On July 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $45.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $46.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 23, 2022, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when HABICHT KEVIN B sold 10,520 shares for $48.06 per share. The transaction valued at 505,591 led to the insider holds 203,717 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNN has reached a high of $48.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NNN traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 830.18k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 178.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.23M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NNN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 4.27M, compared to 3.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NNN is 2.20, which was 2.07 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.63.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.99 and $1.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $772.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $740.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $762.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $726.41M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $799.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $825.95M and the low estimate is $764.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.