Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NRK) was $10.26 for the day, down -0.19% from the previous closing price of $10.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 340215 shares were traded. NRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NRK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when PERRY MICHAEL A bought 42,174 shares for $10.68 per share. The transaction valued at 450,528 led to the insider holds 42,174 shares of the business.

PERRY MICHAEL A sold 42,639 shares of NRK for $420,847 on Oct 13. The Vice President now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $9.87 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, PERRY MICHAEL A, who serves as the Vice President of the company, bought 42,639 shares for $11.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 478,896 and bolstered with 42,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRK has reached a high of $13.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.82.

Shares Statistics:

NRK traded an average of 330.62K shares per day over the past three months and 450.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.19M. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.55, NRK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.49. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.46.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.