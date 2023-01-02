Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) closed the day trading at $68.09 down -0.93% from the previous closing price of $68.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 264347 shares were traded. ONTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.54.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ONTO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Rhine Bruce C sold 61,055 shares for $89.78 per share. The transaction valued at 5,481,254 led to the insider holds 3,500 shares of the business.

ROTH STEVEN R sold 5,000 shares of ONTO for $525,000 on Jan 14. The Sr VP & CFO now owns 18,803 shares after completing the transaction at $105.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Onto’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONTO has reached a high of $106.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ONTO traded about 269.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ONTO traded about 302.42k shares per day. A total of 49.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.84M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ONTO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 1.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.3 and $4.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.17. EPS for the following year is $4.93, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.06 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $251.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $260M to a low estimate of $225M. As of the current estimate, Onto Innovation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $225.64M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $247.86M, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $265.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $972.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $999.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $788.9M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $880M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.