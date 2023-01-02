ORIC (ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) closed at $5.89 up 11.55% from its previous closing price of $5.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 712805 shares were traded. ORIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.00 and its Current Ratio is at 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Piscitelli Dominic sold 2,089 shares for $3.25 per share. The transaction valued at 6,789 led to the insider holds 67,423 shares of the business.

Chacko Jacob sold 5,764 shares of ORIC for $18,733 on Dec 15. The President and CEO now owns 817,025 shares after completing the transaction at $3.25 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Multani Pratik S, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,089 shares for $3.25 each. As a result, the insider received 6,789 and left with 7,423 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORIC has reached a high of $16.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORIC has traded an average of 858.00K shares per day and 5.07M over the past ten days. A total of 39.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.26M. Insiders hold about 2.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ORIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 2.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.75% and a Short% of Float of 9.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.18 and -$2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.23. EPS for the following year is -$2.34, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.63 and -$2.79.