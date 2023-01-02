The name Comerica Incorporated (CMA) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Comerica Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $66.85, up 0.29% from its previous closing price of $66.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672242 shares were traded. CMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 229.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on December 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $80 from $78 previously.

On December 13, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $105 to $80.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $89.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $89 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Bridges Wendy sold 4,447 shares for $72.07 per share. The transaction valued at 320,495 led to the insider holds 12,187 shares of the business.

WEBER JAMES HARRY sold 5,000 shares of CMA for $371,626 on Nov 10. The Executive Vice President now owns 12,865 shares after completing the transaction at $74.33 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Turner Reginald M JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 162 shares for $71.04 each. As a result, the insider received 11,508 and left with 1,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Comerica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMA has reached a high of $102.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMA traded 1.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.17M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CMA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 2.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.72, CMA has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.56. The current Payout Ratio is 35.70% for CMA, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.72 and a low estimate of $2.43, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.53, with high estimates of $2.69 and low estimates of $2.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.67 and $8.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.47. EPS for the following year is $10.03, with 18 analysts recommending between $10.76 and $8.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $1.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $1B. As of the current estimate, Comerica Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $750M, an estimated increase of 34.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $999.51M, an increase of 37.70% over than the figure of $34.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $975M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.07B and the low estimate is $3.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.