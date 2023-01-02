The name Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) closed at $135.66 up 0.04% from its previous closing price of $135.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 364328 shares were traded. BAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.10.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Credicorp Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 04, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $128.05 to $161.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $142.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Credicorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAP has reached a high of $182.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BAP has traded an average of 378.25K shares per day and 433k over the past ten days. A total of 79.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.64M. Insiders hold about 36.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 548.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 483.69k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BAP is 4.15, from 5.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The current Payout Ratio is 98.20% for BAP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 15, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1039:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $14.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $14.8 and a low estimate of $14.8, while EPS last year was $14.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $14.86, with high estimates of $14.86 and low estimates of $14.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $60.33 and $57.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $59.29. EPS for the following year is $65.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $67.51 and $63.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.28B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.28B to a low estimate of $4.28B. As of the current estimate, Credicorp Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $3.58B, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.44B, an increase of 17.50% less than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.44B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.29B, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.82B and the low estimate is $18.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.