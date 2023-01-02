The name Flowserve Corporation (FLS) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Flowserve Corporation’s stock clocked out at $30.68, down -0.13% from its previous closing price of $30.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 493908 shares were traded. FLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.34.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $31 from $38 previously.

On July 11, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $31.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $35.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Flowserve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLS has reached a high of $37.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLS traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 655.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.24M. Shares short for FLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 4.59M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, FLS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.09. The current Payout Ratio is 124.30% for FLS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 23, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.93, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $868.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $943.64M to a low estimate of $729.79M. As of the current estimate, Flowserve Corporation’s year-ago sales were $866.12M, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 13.00% over than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $916.7M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.12B and the low estimate is $3.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.