The name Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) closed at $27.40 up 0.70% from its previous closing price of $27.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703146 shares were traded. GIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gildan Activewear Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2021, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $44.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gildan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIL has reached a high of $43.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GIL has traded an average of 545.29K shares per day and 611.65k over the past ten days. A total of 181.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.76M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GIL is 0.68, from 0.31 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%. The current Payout Ratio is 19.60% for GIL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $715.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $755.89M to a low estimate of $684M. As of the current estimate, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s year-ago sales were $602.3M, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $725.32M, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $750M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $676.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, up 39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.