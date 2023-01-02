The name Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Roper Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $432.09, down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $436.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 271567 shares were traded. ROP stock price reached its highest trading level at $436.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $428.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ROP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $490.

On January 11, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $505.

On December 17, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $550.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2021, with a $550 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER sold 416 shares for $438.24 per share. The transaction valued at 182,308 led to the insider holds 38,708 shares of the business.

JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 250 shares of ROP for $110,530 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 6,403 shares after completing the transaction at $442.12 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Crisci Robert, who serves as the Executive VP and CFO of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $435.45 each. As a result, the insider received 2,612,726 and left with 30,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Roper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROP has reached a high of $494.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $356.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 422.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 420.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ROP traded 513.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 303.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.62M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ROP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 1.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.59, ROP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.73. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.52. The current Payout Ratio is 8.80% for ROP, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.8 and a low estimate of $3.59, while EPS last year was $3.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.82, with high estimates of $3.87 and low estimates of $3.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.18 and $14.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.13. EPS for the following year is $15.8, with 10 analysts recommending between $16.5 and $14.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of the current estimate, Roper Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, a decrease of -5.90% over than the figure of -$6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.78B, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.08B and the low estimate is $5.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.