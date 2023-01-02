There are many powerful catalysts in the market: BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) can be one of them

The closing price of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) was $8.74 for the day, up 1.27% from the previous closing price of $8.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689788 shares were traded. BIGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BIGC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $21.Berenberg initiated its Hold rating on March 15, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when EGGERTON LISA sold 13,911 shares for $17.08 per share. The transaction valued at 237,615 led to the insider holds 103,447 shares of the business.

Alvarez Robert sold 9,110 shares of BIGC for $187,485 on Aug 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 189,354 shares after completing the transaction at $20.58 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Richards Jeffrey Gordon, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 148,584 shares for $20.54 each. As a result, the insider received 3,052,032 and left with 66,428 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIGC has reached a high of $37.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.77.

Shares Statistics:

BIGC traded an average of 1.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.20M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIGC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 4.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.30% and a Short% of Float of 8.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.25M to a low estimate of $68.3M. As of the current estimate, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.28M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.2M, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.2M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $278.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $279.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.85M, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $334.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $351.98M and the low estimate is $281M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.