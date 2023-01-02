There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Pearson plc (PSO) can be one of them

Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) closed the day trading at $11.27 down -0.27% from the previous closing price of $11.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 265156 shares were traded. PSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PSO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pearson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSO has reached a high of $12.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSO traded about 395.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSO traded about 221.09k shares per day. A total of 750.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 714.33M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 738.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 668.81k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

PSO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.25, up from 0.19 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.91.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.