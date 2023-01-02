There is a good chance Kennametal Inc. (KMT) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) closed at $24.06 in the last session, down -1.51% from day before closing price of $24.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 339232 shares were traded. KMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on July 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $19 from $27 previously.

On April 06, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $29.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on March 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Witt John Wayne sold 700 shares for $25.50 per share. The transaction valued at 17,850 led to the insider holds 1,530 shares of the business.

LAMBERT WILLIAM M bought 36,698 shares of KMT for $962,475 on May 04. The Director now owns 52,360 shares after completing the transaction at $26.23 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, ALVARADO JOSEPH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $29.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,045 and bolstered with 9,934 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kennametal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMT has reached a high of $38.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KMT traded on average about 767.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 540.23k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.88M. Shares short for KMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.39M with a Short Ratio of 3.93M, compared to 4.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.61% and a Short% of Float of 10.09%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KMT is 0.80, which was 0.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41. The current Payout Ratio is 48.40% for KMT, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 18, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.05 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.01B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.