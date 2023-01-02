There is a good chance Teradata Corporation (TDC) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $33.74 in the prior trading day, Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) closed at $33.66, down -0.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 472563 shares were traded. TDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.12.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TDC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on February 08, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $57 from $56 previously.

On February 08, 2022, Credit Suisse reiterated its Underperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $34.

Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $88 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Hutchinson Michael D sold 5,741 shares for $34.80 per share. The transaction valued at 199,804 led to the insider holds 34,040 shares of the business.

Ashton Hillary sold 6,118 shares of TDC for $208,379 on Dec 02. The Chief Product Officer now owns 107,662 shares after completing the transaction at $34.06 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Ashton Hillary, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 1,833 shares for $32.74 each. As a result, the insider received 60,012 and left with 125,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teradata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 57.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDC has reached a high of $52.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 696.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 102.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.75M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TDC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 4.23M, compared to 6.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $421.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $440.94M to a low estimate of $410M. As of the current estimate, Teradata Corporation’s year-ago sales were $457.53M, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $443.04M, a decrease of -6.70% over than the figure of -$7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $452.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $427M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.