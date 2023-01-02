There Is Still Room For Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) was $25.34 for the day, down -0.51% from the previous closing price of $25.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 494955 shares were traded. BEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.01.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BEP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 09, 2022, TD Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $41.

TD Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $41.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEP has reached a high of $41.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.21.

Shares Statistics:

BEP traded an average of 430.41K shares per day over the past three months and 630.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 275.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.97M. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 0.34%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.65.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.54B and the low estimate is $2.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.