There Is Still Room For F5 Inc. (FFIV) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) was $143.51 for the day, up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $143.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 271586 shares were traded. FFIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $143.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.78.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FFIV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 20, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $215 to $170.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $178.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when WHITE ANA MARIA sold 170 shares for $154.01 per share. The transaction valued at 26,182 led to the insider holds 36,080 shares of the business.

Locoh-Donou Francois sold 8,505 shares of FFIV for $1,294,946 on Dec 09. The President, CEO & Director now owns 113,335 shares after completing the transaction at $152.26 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL, who serves as the EVP, Worldwide Sales of the company, sold 2,488 shares for $155.31 each. As a result, the insider received 386,420 and left with 11,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, F5’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIV has reached a high of $248.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 146.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.17.

Shares Statistics:

FFIV traded an average of 533.19K shares per day over the past three months and 388.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.98M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 2.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 4.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.6 and a low estimate of $2.28, while EPS last year was $2.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.57, with high estimates of $2.77 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.03 and $11.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.6. EPS for the following year is $13.62, with 16 analysts recommending between $15.93 and $12.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $3.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.