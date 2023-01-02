There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY).

In the latest session, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) closed at $8.53 up 0.35% from its previous closing price of $8.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 363653 shares were traded. SPRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 67.90 and its Current Ratio is at 67.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Scott Kathleen D. bought 8,250 shares for $6.24 per share. The transaction valued at 51,506 led to the insider holds 8,250 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 336.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRY has reached a high of $9.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPRY has traded an average of 205.32K shares per day and 266.22k over the past ten days. A total of 95.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.98M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.30% stake in the company.