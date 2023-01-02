There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: O-I Glass Inc. (OI).

As of close of business last night, O-I Glass Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.57, down -0.90% from its previous closing price of $16.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697327 shares were traded. OI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.41.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $13 from $15 previously.

On May 27, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $19.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, O-I’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OI has reached a high of $17.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OI traded 1.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 158.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 4.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 6.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.27 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.36B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.11B and the low estimate is $6.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.