There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 363938 shares were traded. BKCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BKCC, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BlackRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKCC has reached a high of $4.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7032, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8521.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BKCC traded about 214.24K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BKCC traded about 252.03k shares per day. A total of 72.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.59M. Insiders hold about 1.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.74% stake in the company. Shares short for BKCC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 673.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 556.8k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

BKCC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.91.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $14.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.07M to a low estimate of $14.07M. As of the current estimate, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $12.51M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.83M, an increase of 17.70% over than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.83M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.86M, down -42.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.94M and the low estimate is $67.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.