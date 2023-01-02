There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Equinix Inc. (EQIX)

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) closed the day trading at $655.03 down -1.55% from the previous closing price of $665.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 268469 shares were traded. EQIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $665.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $648.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EQIX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $886.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on December 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $811.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when MORANDI BRANDI GALVIN sold 663 shares for $686.85 per share. The transaction valued at 455,383 led to the insider holds 16,552 shares of the business.

Lin Jonathan sold 76 shares of EQIX for $51,965 on Dec 02. The EVP, GM, Data Center Services now owns 5,496 shares after completing the transaction at $683.75 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, TAYLOR KEITH D, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $699.90 each. As a result, the insider received 1,749,753 and left with 18,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equinix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 85.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 68.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQIX has reached a high of $853.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $494.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 637.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 658.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EQIX traded about 484.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EQIX traded about 421.27k shares per day. A total of 92.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.18M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EQIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 1.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.71%.

Dividends & Splits

EQIX’s forward annual dividend rate is 12.40, up from 10.85 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.74. The current Payout Ratio is 155.60% for EQIX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 30, 2002 when the company split stock in a 1:32 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.67, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.22 and $6.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.42. EPS for the following year is $8.47, with 20 analysts recommending between $11.71 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.64B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.14B and the low estimate is $7.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.