There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT)

The closing price of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) was $12.90 for the day, up 0.08% from the previous closing price of $12.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 344678 shares were traded. FBRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FBRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on September 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when ORTALE BUFORD H bought 3,000 shares for $11.77 per share. The transaction valued at 35,310 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

ORTALE BUFORD H bought 2,200 shares of FBRT for $43,120 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 5,900 shares after completing the transaction at $19.60 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, ORTALE BUFORD H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,700 shares for $19.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,334 and bolstered with 3,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBRT has reached a high of $16.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.77.

Shares Statistics:

FBRT traded an average of 339.79K shares per day over the past three months and 390.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FBRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 3.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, FBRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.42. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $217.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $229.63M and the low estimate is $210.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.