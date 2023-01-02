This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

As of close of business last night, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.70, down -1.58% from its previous closing price of $8.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 488228 shares were traded. CCCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.66.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCCS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On August 08, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when PRIGGE MARY JO sold 796 shares for $9.00 per share. The transaction valued at 7,167 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

PRIGGE MARY JO sold 17,085 shares of CCCS for $154,612 on Dec 14. The insider now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $9.05 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, PRIGGE MARY JO, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 51,546 shares for $9.03 each. As a result, the insider received 465,326 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCS has reached a high of $11.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCCS traded 951.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 822.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 605.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 602.05M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.38M, compared to 4.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $777.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $774.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $775.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $688.29M, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $844.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $852.78M and the low estimate is $838.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.