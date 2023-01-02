This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: RELX PLC (RELX)

As of close of business last night, RELX PLC’s stock clocked out at $27.72, down -1.04% from its previous closing price of $28.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691893 shares were traded. RELX stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RELX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 434.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RELX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELX has reached a high of $32.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RELX traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 620.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.92B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.90B. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RELX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 905.17k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.47, RELX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 52.00% for RELX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

