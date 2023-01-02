Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) closed the day trading at $188.54 down -0.86% from the previous closing price of $190.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 353159 shares were traded. AJG stock price reached its highest trading level at $189.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $186.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AJG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 72.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $225.

On September 21, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $195.

On August 26, 2022, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $215.Argus initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2022, with a $215 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when McCurdy Kay W sold 750 shares for $199.00 per share. The transaction valued at 149,250 led to the insider holds 31,273 shares of the business.

BARRAT SHERRY S sold 505 shares of AJG for $100,286 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 21,613 shares after completing the transaction at $198.59 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, HOWELL DOUGLAS K, who serves as the VP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,700 shares for $196.32 each. As a result, the insider received 922,704 and left with 88,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arthur’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AJG has reached a high of $201.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $147.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 189.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 176.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AJG traded about 891.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AJG traded about 601.35k shares per day. A total of 210.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.89M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AJG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.29M, compared to 2.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

AJG’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.04, up from 1.83 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75. The current Payout Ratio is 38.10% for AJG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.61 and a low estimate of $1.48, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.02, with high estimates of $3.1 and low estimates of $2.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.1 and $7.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.74. EPS for the following year is $8.68, with 16 analysts recommending between $9.08 and $8.4.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.99B to a low estimate of $1.92B. As of the current estimate, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.94B, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.6B, an increase of 9.30% over than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.54B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AJG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.08B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.61B and the low estimate is $9.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.