Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Criteo S.A. (CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) closed the day trading at $26.06 up 0.31% from the previous closing price of $25.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 261082 shares were traded. CRTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRTO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On March 01, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when WARNER JAMES sold 30,600 shares for $25.90 per share. The transaction valued at 792,540 led to the insider holds 27,553 shares of the business.

Clarken Megan sold 3,645 shares of CRTO for $96,011 on Dec 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 400,563 shares after completing the transaction at $26.34 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Picard Rachel, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $26.90 each. As a result, the insider received 134,500 and left with 36,705 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Criteo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRTO is 0.80, which has changed by -32.97% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.95% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRTO has reached a high of $40.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRTO traded about 302.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRTO traded about 305.06k shares per day. A total of 60.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.49M. Shares short for CRTO as of Dec 14, 2022 were 855.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 1.79M on Nov 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.27 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.28 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $224.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $230.4M to a low estimate of $213M. As of the current estimate, Criteo S.A.’s year-ago sales were $205.02M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $315.8M, an increase of 14.30% over than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $328.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $299M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $981.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $949.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $966.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $920.79M, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.