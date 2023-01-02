Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)

The closing price of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE: TLK) was $23.85 for the day, up 0.72% from the previous closing price of $23.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 272906 shares were traded. TLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TLK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Perusahaan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLK has reached a high of $33.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.57.

Shares Statistics:

TLK traded an average of 284.74K shares per day over the past three months and 367.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 990.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 980.72M. Insiders hold about 52.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TLK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.32M, compared to 853.91k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.01, TLK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TLK, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 10, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 25, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.