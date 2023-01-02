Update from Agrify Corporation (AGFY): A steady trajectory

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) closed the day trading at $0.33 up 0.97% from the previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0044 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706747 shares were traded. AGFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3200.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AGFY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

On July 23, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on July 23, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Chang Raymond Nobu bought 2,307,692 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,000 led to the insider holds 2,361,538 shares of the business.

Hua Guichao bought 54,264 shares of AGFY for $4,617,866 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 65,956 shares after completing the transaction at $85.10 per share. On May 20, another insider, Chang Raymond Nobu, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,500 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGFY has reached a high of $115.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0445, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.6931.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AGFY traded about 2.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AGFY traded about 3.94M shares per day. A total of 8.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.34M. Insiders hold about 1.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AGFY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 622.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 340.42k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.35% and a Short% of Float of 24.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$4.6 and a low estimate of -$4.7, while EPS last year was -$4.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$4.65, with high estimates of -$4.5 and low estimates of -$4.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$43.9 and -$49.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$46.93. EPS for the following year is -$11.05, with 2 analysts recommending between -$7.4 and -$14.7.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $14.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.44M to a low estimate of $12.76M. As of the current estimate, Agrify Corporation’s year-ago sales were $13.69M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.98M, a decrease of -44.70% less than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $74.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.86M, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.85M and the low estimate is $47.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.