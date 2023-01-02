Update from Braze Inc. (BRZE): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) was $27.28 for the day, up 0.15% from the previous closing price of $27.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 348868 shares were traded. BRZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRZE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 14, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $34 from $48 previously.

On October 14, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $50.

On July 12, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.UBS initiated its Buy rating on July 12, 2022, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Kleeger Myles sold 20,000 shares for $25.02 per share. The transaction valued at 500,400 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Winkles Isabelle sold 1,000 shares of BRZE for $25,790 on Dec 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,197 shares after completing the transaction at $25.79 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Malik Pankaj, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,989 shares for $26.91 each. As a result, the insider received 53,524 and left with 76,374 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRZE has reached a high of $82.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.93.

Shares Statistics:

BRZE traded an average of 507.47K shares per day over the past three months and 351.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.56M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BRZE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 2.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 9.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.96M to a low estimate of $90M. As of the current estimate, Braze Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.97M, an estimated increase of 41.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.98M, an increase of 34.80% less than the figure of $41.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.98M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $352.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $347.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $349.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.03M, up 46.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $463.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $477.43M and the low estimate is $425.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.