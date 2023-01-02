Update from Lannett Company Inc. (LCI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE: LCI) was $0.52 for the day, down -5.53% from the previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0305 from its previous closing price. On the day, 273100 shares were traded. LCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5541 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5207.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LCI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Chapman John C bought 20,000 shares for $0.51 per share. The transaction valued at 10,200 led to the insider holds 174,324 shares of the business.

LEPORE PATRICK G bought 100,000 shares of LCI for $49,000 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 587,145 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Crew Timothy C, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,200 and bolstered with 604,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LCI has reached a high of $1.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5606, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5831.

Shares Statistics:

LCI traded an average of 183.00K shares per day over the past three months and 347.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.86M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LCI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.02M, compared to 3.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.22% and a Short% of Float of 10.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.68. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.26 and -$1.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $290.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $287.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $288.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $340.58M, down -15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $310.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $319.9M and the low estimate is $300.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.