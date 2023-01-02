Update from Premier Inc. (PINC): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) was $34.98 for the day, up 0.09% from the previous closing price of $34.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 499018 shares were traded. PINC stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PINC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $39 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Anderson Leigh sold 22,914 shares for $41.15 per share. The transaction valued at 942,911 led to the insider holds 122,535 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Premier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINC has reached a high of $41.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.48.

Shares Statistics:

PINC traded an average of 507.07K shares per day over the past three months and 525.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.22M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PINC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 1.59M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, PINC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.67. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $333M to a low estimate of $317.04M. As of the current estimate, Premier Inc.’s year-ago sales were $365.15M, an estimated decrease of -10.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.