Update from Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD): A steady trajectory

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) closed the day trading at $33.55 down -1.27% from the previous closing price of $33.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 262212 shares were traded. WAFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WAFD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 19, 2020, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $36.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating for the stock on April 18, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Beatty Vincent L sold 16,000 shares for $35.74 per share. The transaction valued at 571,840 led to the insider holds 57,074 shares of the business.

Bice Shawn sold 3,812 shares of WAFD for $134,449 on Feb 10. The Director now owns 100 shares after completing the transaction at $35.27 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, KELLEY THOMAS J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,000 shares for $37.11 each. As a result, the insider received 630,895 and left with 12,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Washington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAFD has reached a high of $39.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WAFD traded about 406.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WAFD traded about 389.39k shares per day. A total of 65.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.31M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WAFD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 2.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Dividends & Splits

WAFD’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.96, up from 0.90 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.63. The current Payout Ratio is 28.00% for WAFD, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.35 and $4.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.27. EPS for the following year is $4.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.19 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $724.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $718.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $722.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $594.59M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $745.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $752.1M and the low estimate is $741.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.