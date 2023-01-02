Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) was $36.28 for the day, up 0.06% from the previous closing price of $36.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679473 shares were traded. VRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRNT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $75.

On June 02, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $75.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on June 02, 2021, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when FANTE PETER sold 8,202 shares for $35.11 per share. The transaction valued at 287,978 led to the insider holds 38,766 shares of the business.

Robinson Douglas sold 1,484 shares of VRNT for $55,739 on Dec 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 232,332 shares after completing the transaction at $37.56 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, FANTE PETER, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 1,484 shares for $37.56 each. As a result, the insider received 55,739 and left with 46,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNT has reached a high of $56.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.60.

Shares Statistics:

VRNT traded an average of 447.30K shares per day over the past three months and 473.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.56M. Shares short for VRNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 2.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.82 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $930M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $916M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $920.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $880.58M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $998M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.