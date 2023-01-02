What shareholders can do to beat the market with CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) stock

As of close of business last night, CorMedix Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.22, up 6.30% from its previous closing price of $3.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 277237 shares were traded. CRMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9198.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 17, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On September 29, 2020, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $22.

On September 21, 2020, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 21, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Todisco Joseph bought 20,000 shares for $3.82 per share. The transaction valued at 76,400 led to the insider holds 242,169 shares of the business.

Todisco Joseph bought 4,700 shares of CRMD for $18,424 on Aug 24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 222,169 shares after completing the transaction at $3.92 per share. On May 17, another insider, Kaplan Myron, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $3.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,900 and bolstered with 160,034 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1328.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRMD has reached a high of $8.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6894, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9025.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRMD traded 200.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 208.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 1.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.08.