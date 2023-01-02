What shareholders can do to beat the market with Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) stock

In the latest session, Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) closed at $110.91 down -0.54% from its previous closing price of $111.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 264940 shares were traded. HELE stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.20.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Helen of Troy Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on December 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $126 from $115 previously.

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when ABROMOVITZ GARY B sold 1,038 shares for $209.00 per share. The transaction valued at 216,942 led to the insider holds 6,047 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Helen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HELE has reached a high of $249.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HELE has traded an average of 436.30K shares per day and 495.49k over the past ten days. A total of 23.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.73M. Shares short for HELE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.66M, compared to 1.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.7 and a low estimate of $2.5, while EPS last year was $3.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $1.96 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.3 and $9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.18. EPS for the following year is $9.65, with 5 analysts recommending between $10.21 and $8.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HELE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $2.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.