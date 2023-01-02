What shareholders can do to beat the market with Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) stock

In the latest session, Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) closed at $39.99 up 0.81% from its previous closing price of $39.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 458555 shares were traded. KTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kontoor Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 11, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On June 10, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $41.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kontoor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTB has reached a high of $53.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KTB has traded an average of 515.35K shares per day and 750.2k over the past ten days. A total of 55.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.66M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KTB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 4.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.54% and a Short% of Float of 12.66%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KTB is 1.92, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.2. EPS for the following year is $4.36, with 8 analysts recommending between $5 and $3.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $610.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $633.9M to a low estimate of $559M. As of the current estimate, Kontoor Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $615.38M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $659.27M, a decrease of -3.20% less than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $712M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $550M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.48B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.71B and the low estimate is $2.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.