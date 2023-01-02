What shareholders can do to beat the market with TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) stock

As of close of business last night, TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s stock clocked out at $49.38, up 0.98% from its previous closing price of $48.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 487172 shares were traded. THS stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of THS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on February 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when SARDINI ANN sold 16,830 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 757,350 led to the insider holds 6,883 shares of the business.

JANA PARTNERS LLC sold 47,472 shares of THS for $2,286,726 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 4,747,492 shares after completing the transaction at $48.17 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, JANA PARTNERS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 68,245 shares for $48.82 each. As a result, the insider received 3,331,721 and left with 4,795,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THS has reached a high of $51.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that THS traded 387.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 375.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.38M. Shares short for THS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 2.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $2.48, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.71 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.25B. As of the current estimate, TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.1B, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 22.60% over than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.39B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.5B and the low estimate is $4.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.