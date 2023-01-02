What shareholders can do to beat the market with Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) stock

As of close of business last night, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.18, up 1.00% from its previous closing price of $13.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 341212 shares were traded. XHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $13.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares for $19.09 per share. The transaction valued at 477,202 led to the insider holds 217,741 shares of the business.

BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares of XHR for $477,128 on May 17. The insider now owns 242,741 shares after completing the transaction at $19.09 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, BLOOM BARRY A N, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $19.10 each. As a result, the insider received 477,538 and left with 267,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XHR has reached a high of $20.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.36.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XHR traded 635.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 668.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.03M. Insiders hold about 0.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XHR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 2.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, XHR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $977.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $999.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $616.19M, up 62.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $985.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.